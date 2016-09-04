The National Union of Metaworkers of SA (Numsa) has announced that it has terminated its relationship with its former spokesman‚ Castro Ngobese.

In a statement‚ Numsa said that Ngobese‚ who had served the union with distinction and whose commitment to the cause of the working class it did not doubt‚ hjad absconed from work for a long time at the beginning of this year‚ which was in breach of the union’s code of conduct and discipline.

“Numsa instituted internal disciplinary processes against Comrade Ngobese‚ as is our practice in such cases. Comrade Ngobese personally and voluntarily aborted internal Numsa disciplinary processes‚ and took the matter to CCMA.

“While the union was absolutely sure it had a watertight case against Comrade Ngobese‚ the union initially offered at CCMA‚ as Comrade Ngobese correctly states‚ to settle the matter by way of a payment to Comrade Castro‚ and termination of his services‚” Numsa said.

He said the national office bearers of Numsa had decided to try to approach Ngobese with a view to finding a resolution to the matter which would lead to him returning to work at the union.

“The General Secretary met with Comrade Ngobese and the matter was resolved. Comrade Ngobese could return to work‚ upon signing a document confirming the withdrawal of the decision from the CCMA‚ and committing to the new conditions negotiated with the General Secretary.

“The General Secretary duly complied with his part of the bargain‚ and sent Comrade Ngobese the document he was required to sign. We have been waiting for Comrade Castro to sign and or speak to us regarding the new settlement of his matter.

“When the Numsa General Secretary sent Comrade Ngobese an SMS inquiring where things were at with the document he was supposed to sign‚ Comrade Ngobese resorted to use of public media to communicate his frustrations with the union‚ and resorted to the CCMA settlement‚” Numsa stated.

“In the circumstances‚ the union finds itself with no choice but to do as Comrade Castro Ngobese now wishes us to: terminate our relationship with him and settle on the basis of the CCMMA settlement. The union has accordingly‚ paid him‚” Numsa added.