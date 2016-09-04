Some went up – others down

Consumers can breathe a slight sigh of relief as certain vegetables show a marked drop in prices when compared to earlier this year.

Since April, the Saturday Dispatch has been charting the prices of eight basic household items: sunflower oil, chicken, bread, milk, eggs, maize meal, potatoes and butternut.

We will publish the graph with our findings on the first Saturday of every month.

Over the last five months, we have seen an increase in the price of sunflower oil, slight decline in chicken and eggs, and slight increases in bread and maize meal. Potatoes and butternut however, have dropped a remarkable R4 and R5 per kilogram respectively.

The prices were taken from four different East London supermarkets:

The current prices compared to April are:

750ml sunflower oil – R19.99 up from R17;

1kg chicken pieces – R48.87 down from R56.99;

1kg maize mielie meal – R10.99

which went slightly up from R10.49;

Loaf of brown bread – R12.39 up from R11.69;

One litre milk – R10.49 down from R10.99;

One dozen eggs – R25.58 up from R24;

1kg potatoes – R12.99 down from R16.99; and

1kg butternut – R8.99 down from R13.99.