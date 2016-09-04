Three rape offenders have received hefty sentences in the Port Alfred Regional Court in the Eastern Cape.

Manana Olwethu Nocucu‚ 24‚ of Bathurst was found guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm‚ kidnapping‚ two counts of rape‚ housebreaking with intent to commit an offence unknown to the State and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He was sentenced to a year each for assault and kidnapping and two years for housebreaking and six months for possession of a dangerous weapon. On the two rape counts he was sentenced to 15 years and 10 years respectively.

The sentences for assault and kidnapping will run concurrently with the 15 year sentence of rape and for the housebreaking and possession of dangerous weapon the sentence will run concurrently with the 10-year sentence for rape.

Police spokesman Captain Mali Govender said that on the 29th June 2014 around midnight‚ the accused entered the home of the 22-year-old victim‚ who was asleep while her boyfriend went to buy drinks.

“He stabbed her on her arm with the knife that he was carrying and raped her. The victim managed to grab the knife and threw it away after which the suspect fled. She then called out for assistance and the police. During an intensive search‚ the accused was arrested around midday the same day‚” Govender said.

“Whilst the investigation was going on‚ it was established that the same accused was linked to another rape case that occurred on the 15th September 2013. The case was provisionally withdrawn as the DNA results were outstanding.

“In this case the victim‚ who was 25 at the time‚ was was on her way home in the early hours of the morning when the accused grabbed her and accosted here. He took the beer bottle that she was carrying‚ and beat her over the head and several times thereafter in an attempt to restrain her.

“He then took her to a house where he repeatedly raped her throughout the night. She was rescued by members of the community the following morning‚” Govender said‚ adding that both incidents took place in Bathurst.

Luvuyo Baren Ntluka‚ 26‚ of Nemato‚ was found guilty on charges of rape‚ housebreaking with intent to commit an offence unknown to the State‚ assault and possession of dangerous weapon.

He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for rape‚ four years for housebreaking‚ one year for assault and six months for possession of a dangerous weapon. Half of the sentence for housebreaking is to run concurrently with the sentence for rape and the sentence for assault and possession of a dangerous weapon is to run concurrently with the sentence of rape.

“On the 4th August 2014‚ the victim was asleep in her room‚ when the suspect broke open the door and entered. He thereafter tried to rape the victim and when she resisted‚ he stabbed her twice on the arm and continued with his deed to rape her.

“The suspect fled when the boyfriend of the victim arrived. The SAPS were alerted of the incident. The suspect was arrested‚” Govender said.

Vulindlu Jamani Siyabulela aged 20 was found guilty of the rape of a 35 year old female and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment of which three years is suspended for 5 years.

Govender said that on the 4th April this year just after midnight‚ the victim was on her way home with the suspect who is known to her. As they approached her home‚ the suspect dragged her into a bush inside her yard and raped her.

“Her cries for caught the attention of her young son who alerted neighbours. The victim was rescued whilst the suspect was still in the act of raping her. He fled the scene prior to police arrival.

“The same day at approximately 3pm‚ the suspect was arrested.”

The sentences were welcomed by the Cluster Commander‚ Brigadier Morgan Govender‚ who said “I would like to commend the investigating officers for their perseverance and dedication to duty. Crimes against women and children remain a priority and I’m hopeful that these sentences will send out a message to the community that we will continue to bring perpetrators of these heinous acts to book. We have a close and great working relationship with the NPA and the Department of Justice.”