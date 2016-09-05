Hundreds march against BCM tariffs

Hundreds of East London residents braved the rainy weather on Saturday and took part in a protest march against Buffalo City Metro’s “high” water and electricity tariffs.

The group has given Buffalo City Metro’s executive mayor Xola Pakati 21 days to respond to their demands which include urgent fixing of the metro’s “appalling” billing system and “incorrect water readings”.

The protest, which was planned last month, saw about 200 residents from different East London areas march from the War Memorial site to hand over their four-page memorandum of grievances at the East London City Hall.

Convener of the march Beverly Lottering said: “This is the first of many marches that will follow because this is the only language they know. Next time you must bring your friends, your family; we need more people.”

Lottering said they were tired of paying high bills.

“We are tired of not getting answers. How many years must we wait to get an answer? The ratepayers have got a say; we pay everyone’s salaries at BCM,” she added.

The event organisers said they were very happy with the turn-out on the day, which saw the young and elderly joining the march. Disabled people also took part in the march.

Among the protesters was Lumka Koyana, 75, of Haven Hills who said she decided to join the march as she was currently in a feud with the metro over a R24000 bill for water.

“I have been trying to sort this out for months now but the municipality is not assisting me. I don’t understand how my bill got so high and they can’t explain to me either,” Koyana said.

“We want answers as ratepayers, this is just too much.”

Newly elected finance department portfolio head councillor Nontsikelelo Peter accepted the memorandum on behalf of Pakati.

However, the marchers were not happy about Pakati’s absence asking where he was and why he did not accept the petition and memorandum himself.

“The mayor is out of town on council business but as BCM we will consider your petition,” Peter said, adding that she would not be taking questions on the matter until it was presented to the collective leadership of the city.

The march organisers urged more disgruntled ratepayers to join the BCM Service Delivery Petitioners’ movement.

Group spokesman Giovanni Redcliffe said: “If the municipality fails to take action, we will take court action. We do have a petition which people can sign. This is something that will benefit everyone.”

Lottering shouted: “Down with BCM, down. Down with tariffs. Tariffs must fall.” — mamelag@dispatch.co.za