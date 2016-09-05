School arsonists ‘learn from adults’

Education MEC Mandla Makupula has convened a mass meeting with all school governing bodies and community members in OR Tambo district where several schools were torched by angry pupils last week.

The Daily Dispatch reported that Chief Henry Bokleni High School in Libode was set alight on Wednesday allegedly by angry pupils who wanted the school to stop forcing their parents to pay a sum of R250 towards the salaries of school governing body-employed teachers.

They reportedly also wanted to be allowed to participate in all sporting activities in the district and at other levels.

The incident followed the torching of Nogemane High and Sandi High, both in Ngqeleni earlier in the week.

Education provincial spokesman Mali Mtima said Makupula would be there today to talk sense to affected communities on why it was important to protect state assets such as schools.

Mtima said the department’s superintendent-general Sizakele Netshilaphala would also have similar meetings with relevant stakeholders in Libode tomorrow.

“We are trying to get everyone involved so no more schools are set on fire from now onwards,” Mtima said.

Reacting to the incidents, DA provincial leader Veliswa Mvenya said pupils were resorting to burning down schools to voice their anger because they saw politicians doing just about the same thing.

She also said pupils often go to those extremes simply because there were no consequences for anyone who burnt down schools.

“When ANC members are fighting among themselves about nomination lists for mayoral candidates, buses were torched in Tshwane.

“They go to conferences and fight over registration of branches. They fight over mayoral candidates. They throw chairs and break windows.

“Children learn from and copy adults. We are showing them that you must use violence to get your way,” she added.

She was referring to the incident of torching about 30 schools in Vuwani in Limpopo during protests over changes of municipal boundaries.

Mvenya said while they sympathised with the rural pupils in the three OR Tambo district schools, they did not believe that violence and denying other pupils an opportunity to quality education, was the solution to having their demands met.

“The long-term implication [especially in the Eastern Cape] is that many of the so-called mud schools will remain mud schools as some of the department’s budget will have to be used to rebuild those schools burnt down by pupils.

“Remember, there is no budget that is set aside for rebuilding burnt-down schools from government,” she added.

She said the DA believes that for these pupils it is easier to burn schools as there are no consequences for the culprits.

“As much as we have democracy, there should be punishment [for anyone who burns down schools],” Mvenya said.

ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane could not be reached for comment yesterday. — sikhon@dispatch.co.za