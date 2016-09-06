Ratepayers take stand on BCM’s meter mess

Failure to read meters, thumb-suck “interim” charges, skyrocketing usage bills, and attempts to hide new higher tariffs from public scrutiny are some of the allegations put to Buffalo City Metro (BCM) by ratepayers at the weekend.

“Can the municipality confirm that they do not partake in the practice of meter tampering or skimming?” demanded members of the BCM service delivery petitioners’ movement in their four-page “Memorandum of Grievances”.

The memo was handed to ANC councillor Nontsikelelo Peter, who has taken over as head of the important finance portfolio committee from former ANC alderman John Badenhorst.

She met 200 demonstrators at the East London City Hall, saying she would not take questions until the memo was presented to the collective leadership of the city.

Yesterday, BCM spokesman Sibusiso Cindi said: “The memo is being considered and it will get the attention it deserves. At the appropriate time, the metro will respond to all the questions raised.

“BCM still needs to gather all the facts and consult all the relevant and affected stakeholders.

“It’s only after this has been done that I will be able to communicate with you as to BCM’s position. BCM is a listening institution that is here to meet and serve the interest of our people and I can guarantee you that the response BCM will give will be of benefit to the city and the people of BCM at large.”

The campaign is being run by the Greater East London Residents’ Association.

Spokesman Giovanni Redcliffe said yesterday they would connect with the Buffalo City Ratepayers’ Forum, which represents 17 older ratepayers’ associations.

He said the march represented a new wave of discontented ratepayers, many of who came from poorer parts of the city, such as Quigney and Buffalo Flats.

The Daily Dispatch yesterday read through the memorandum signed by convener Beverley Lottering.

It demands to see BCM’s:

lMeter-reading policy and procedures; and

lPolicy governing “estimated” usage.

“We demand that water meters are inspected monthly, readings are recorded and evidenced on customer accounts,” they said.

“There is definitely consensus among the general public that the number of (electricity) units being used per household has substantially increased recently, with little or no change, or even a reduction in appliances or number of people occupying a residence.”

Households were reporting official claims of nightly usage of 20 to 30 units “while the entire household is asleep”.

They wrote: “Meters are believed to be using more units for the same household consumption than previously.”

They accused BCM of resorting to secretive “mechanisms” to gouge more cash from honest payers in order to shore up huge losses caused by the widespread theft of power (izinyoka).

They demanded:

lReasons for BCM hiking the cost of electricity twice last year which they claimed was against regulations; and

lProper public participation and not public “exclusion” when tariff increases were drawn up, which they claim was in breach of the Municipal Systems Act. — mikel@disapatch.co.za