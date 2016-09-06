Remains of missing pastor discovered

The remains of a Bhisho pastor who disappeared in 2014 were found yesterday in a bushy area near the SPCA in King William’s Town.

Retired reverend Fezile Jackson Tokota of the United Congregational Church was last seen leaving his Bhisho home for King William’s Town on November 29 2014.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday, family spokesman and son Mxolisi Tokota, 48, said his father’s belongings, which included his ID book and blood-stained shirt, were found half burnt lying close to his remains near the R346 between King William’s Town and Stutterheim.

Mxolisi said there was enough evidence to show that his father had been murdered and he urged police to trace the killers.

“The disappearance of my father has criminal elements in it,” he said. “We will leave it to the police to do their job.”

The gruesome discovery was made by an elderly man who sells fire wood along the road.

“The elderly man saw an ID and immediately recalled a story of a missing reverend Tokota and alerted local police,” said Mxolisi.

He said he was at work when he received a call from his wife informing him that the police were looking for him regarding his father.

“Over the years we have had to deal with the trauma and the confusion that came with not knowing where he was. As a family we were most worried because he was a sick person,” said Mxolisi.

After years went by without sign of his father, Mxolisi said he felt both pain and relief at the news that his father’s remains had been found.

“I am relieved because we will now get a closure,” he said.

Mxolisi said although the remains were found next to personal belongings like his father’s ID book and clothes, they would still wait for an official forensic report from the police to confirm that it was indeed the reverend’s remains.

The 77-year-old Tokota was a leader of the United Congregational Church.

On the day of his disappearance he had told his family he was going to town to replace a missing bank card.

When he did not return home, his family went to the bank on Monday, December 1 and were told that the pensioner had been there but left after being assisted.

He was not seen again.

According to the investigating officer, Captain Lawrence Mhluzi, an inquest docket had been opened to establish the cause of death. — malibongwed@dispatch.co.za