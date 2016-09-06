Rising local star scoops top Loerie recognition

When East Londoner Sikona Cibini went back to school at the age of 29, she never thought she would end up winning a prestigious award for her work.

Cibini scooped a bronze Loerie award in the Student Category for an advert she produced for the national lottery while she was studying at the AAA School of Advertising in Johannesburg where she recently graduated.

Cibini, a copywriter, said she thought she would be ridiculed for going back to school and feared she would be the oldest in class.

“Much to my surprise I wasn’t and the support I got from my friends was amazing. My mom had to sacrifice so much to put me through to AAA School of Advertising, the biggest Advertising and most reputable in the continent – it doesn’t come cheap.

“In my final year I won AAA best radio award for the same radio ad that I won the Loerie for and my mom couldn’t have been more proud when I walked on that stage.”

The former Beaconhurst High School pupil first pursued a degree in financial information systems at the University of Johannesburg.

Cibini described her award-winning radio ad for the National Lottery campaign as the most challenging campaign she ever faced.

“I fell in love with writing and spoken word in the four corners of my room because I had to find alternative entertainment for myself.

“Little did I know that I would later thank (her room) for helping me spend time with myself.”

Cibini said questioning her purpose and working towards what she was most passionate about was the best thing she could have done.

“Some people never question why they are born into this world and just fall into the trap of following other people’s ideas of who they should be.

“It’s a hard fight to stick out and be recognised for who you really are in this world we live in.

“I think if you’re a good person inside and you are true to who you are, you will always be amazing. In everything that you do.”

Cibini said she aspired to live in an era when more black people across the nation pursued advertising and explored the industry.

“It is still very white dominated because it’s such a specialised industry and it is very expensive to study.

“Government doesn’t have bursaries put in place to assist but I do hope to have a hand in changing that for the future kids who, like me, don’t come from rich families.”

Cibini is currently employed as a creative intern at TBWA in the Digital Arts Network division.