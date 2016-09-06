Talented gymnast sets his sights on Olympic gold

By David Macgregor -

A high-flying gymnastic prospect has set his sights on winning Olympic gold after cleaning up at the All-Africa Games despite not having proper equipment to train on.

Dreaming of Olympic gold: Star Port Alfred gymnast Onke Mangele with the two gold and one bronze he won at the All African Games Picture: David Macgregor
Port Alfred gymnastics hero Onke Mangele is reaching for the stars after winning double trampoline gold for the second year in a row in the competitive U18 division over the weekend in Namibia.

“I love gymnastics so much that it does not matter if we do not have proper equipment or a place to train,” the teenager explained yesterday.

What makes the high-flying 14-year-old orphan’s achievement even more remarkable is that he does not have access to a double trampoline during the week and has to trek over 300km every weekend to practice.

