Talented gymnast sets his sights on Olympic gold

A high-flying gymnastic prospect has set his sights on winning Olympic gold after cleaning up at the All-Africa Games despite not having proper equipment to train on.

Port Alfred gymnastics hero Onke Mangele is reaching for the stars after winning double trampoline gold for the second year in a row in the competitive U18 division over the weekend in Namibia.

“I love gymnastics so much that it does not matter if we do not have proper equipment or a place to train,” the teenager explained yesterday.

What makes the high-flying 14-year-old orphan’s achievement even more remarkable is that he does not have access to a double trampoline during the week and has to trek over 300km every weekend to practice.