The Durban woman whose k-word tirade directed at black law enforcement officers was caught on a cellphone recording wants to plead guilty to the charges she is facing.

Vicki Momberg is facing four counts of crimen injuria. She was initially charged with one count before the state added more charges.

Her lawyer‚ Nardus Grove‚ told the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday that his client wants to enter into a plea agreement with the state.

“My instruction is to enter into a possible plea. We are waiting for an [psychologist] expert report‚” Grove said.

He asked the case to be postponed until November for him to prepare the plea agreement.

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba did not object to the postponement‚ but argued that it was unfair for the defence to ask for such a long postponement. “I’m ready. I’ve done in-depth research. We know what we want. There are no guarantees the state will agree to the plea agreement.”

The parties agreed for the matter to be postponed to October 18 and for the defence to file the plea agreement and the expert’s report on October 10.

It is the state’s case that‚ on February 3‚ Momberg called 10111 and “without any provocation” insulted a police officer by calling him a “f****** k*****.

Momberg is also alleged to have insulted two more police officers on the same day she called 10111. She allegedly called a policewoman a “f****** b****” and a male officer “useless and stupid” as well as using the k-word. – TMG Digital