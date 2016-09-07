ANC calls for police action against distructive protesters

By Sikho Ntshobane

ANC provincial leaders in the Eastern Cape have called for the swift arrest of those responsible for the torching of at least four rural homesteads in Ntabankulu at the weekend.

The Dispatch reported yesterday that several families in Nowalala Administrative area in the outskirts of Ntabankulu were now gripped by fear following an outbreak of violence over their new Ward 4 councillor Zwelixolile Makhosonke.

Some of the disgruntled residents, who claim to be ANC and SACP members in good standing, reportedly dug up a road to voice their dissatisfaction.

They  claimed they had chosen Gladys Nomvuyo Makwabaza to be their ward councillor-elect during the nominations lists process prior to the local government elections last month.

Of the two homesteads that were torched, two belong to Siwili Magagasa who has since fled the area together with other affected villagers.

Magagasa is the same former ANC councillor who claimed he was fearing for the life of his family a few weeks ago after an angry mob of villagers kidnapped his daughter who was later rescued by police.

Magagasa was accused of reneging on an agreement to have Makhwabasa stand as the Ward 4 candidate.

“I have lost everything. My children’s school uniforms have been burnt to ashes and I am now staying with relatives in another village.”

Meanwhile, provincial ANC secretary Oscar Mabuyane said the burning down of homes was indicative of how South Africa had become a sick society.

He said the PEC would send a delegation before the end of the week to try and resolve the impasse.

