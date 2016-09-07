The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) opposition to the nomination of the next public protector appeared to have little support as #BusisiweMkhwebane trended on Twitter ahead of Wednesday’s debate in the National Assembly.

The party on Tuesday dropped a political bomb by claiming Mkhwebane is a spy close to President Jacob Zuma.

Advocate Mkhwebane is likely to be nominated by the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon to replace the highly regarded advocate Thuli Madonsela‚ whose term ends next month.

The National Assembly preference will then have to be ratified by Zuma.

Ikaelelo @Dikhing was being a little bit more circumspect: “What if #BusisiweMkhwebane really is a spy?”

Ilunga Ntengu @davxnt saw a dirty tricks campaign afoot: “This is slander‚ the dirtiest Politics there is. Why damage the credibility of #BusisiweMkhwebane before she even gets appointed?”

Just Sayin… @ThaboLowe wasn’t so sure she should be given a chance‚ and reference the Eskom’s CEO in her tweet: “Im not singing no praises for #BusisiweMkhwebane till she proof herself. Made dat mistake with Brian Molefe.”

TheTrillestTumi @TumediTreezy‚ however‚ thought Mkhwebane has what it takes to fill Madonsela’s shoes: “An then there is #BusisiweMkhwebane‚ SA’s next public protector. She is qualified‚ smart and powerful. #WomenPower #ProudlySouthAfrican”.

Pitso M @KWAALITY– sided with Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema: “DA is against mam Busisiwe and Mina I don’t care as long Malema is willing to give her a chance to prove himself #BusisiweMkhwebane”.

Moses Mapoo @Blaq–Mo noted that Wednesday would see the EFF voting with its adversary‚ the African National Congress: “Today 2/3 majority returns as EFF will vote with @MYANC for Public Protector in waiting #BusisiweMkhwebane. Historic”.

Malema‚ just over a week ago‚ expressed misgivings about Mkhwebane because of her proximity to Zuma‚ but said he would back her.

“If she tries any shenanigans the institution [Office of the Public Protector] will expose her for who she is‚” Malema said.

Blazing Empress @BlazingEmpress quoted the Bard’s Hamlet: “To be or not to be the #PublicProtector ‚ that is the question #BusisiweMkhwebane”.

K H A N Y I @KhanyieMahlangu thought it was all rather exciting and wanted the job when she was older: “what are the qualifications to be a public protector? I wanna be one when I grow up #BusisiweMkhwebane”.

– TMG Digital