Foundation to aid families of Bhisho massacre victims

The Eastern Cape provincial government will establish a foundation to aid families of the 28 ANC supporters who died and more than 180 who were injured during the Bhisho massacre 24 years ago.

This was revealed by Premier Phumulo Masualle today, moments after he joined their families in laying wreaths at the Ginsberg cemetery where some of them are buried.

The announcement came after Masualle and some members of his cabinet met behind closed doors with families of the victims.

Today the province commemmorated 24 years since that dreadful day in 1992, where Ciskei Defence Force soldiers opened fire while more than 80 000 people marched to Bhisho demanding the removal of then homelands military leader Brigadier Oupa Gqozo.

Masualle said the foundation will assist families with their educational and health needs. He said plans to assist them financially and with employment were also on the cards.