Jayde Panayiotou’s alleged hitman dies‚ toxicology report awaited amid poison fears

Sizwezakhe Vumazonke‚ the suspected murder-for-hire shooter of Nelson Mandela Bay teacher Jayde Panayiotou‚ has died.

Vumazonke‚ 30‚ died in Livingstone Hospital early on Wednesday morning‚ his lawyer Michelle Blignaut said.

Fears that Vumazonke may have been poisoned emerged earlier this week as he slipped into a coma.

The State is waiting on the results of a toxicology report.

The alleged triggerman was admitted to hospital from St Albans Prison on August 25‚ after he said he was so ill he could barely stand.

Vumazonke was a prison parolee and out on bail at the time of his arrest for the schoolteacher’s murder.

He had been convicted in July 2011 of theft and possession of a stolen firearm and ammunition‚ and was sentenced to five years imprisonment. He was released on parole in October 2013 after serving two and a half years of his sentence in prison. Although still on parole‚ he was released on bail after being arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a liquor store in December that year.

Panayiotou’s husband Christopher is accused of orchestrating her murder in April last year. The businessman allegedly paid an employee to pay hitmen to kidnap and murder his wife.

The trial has been set down for between October 10 and December 2.