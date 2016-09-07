Man pleads guilty to killing cop

A North West man has pleaded guilty to the robbery and murder of an Eastern Cape police officer.

Mteyi Witness Qamata was charged in the Bhisho High Court for the robbery and murder of Sergeant Xola Sowambi in September last year.

Qamata was indicted with a friend, Monwabisi Mpangele of Queenstown, who pleaded not guilty and the trials were separated.

According to the indictment, Qamata and Mpangele allegedly killed Sowambi in Balfour in the Seymour region after robbing him of his car, service pistol, two firearm magazines, a cellphone and wallet.

It was the state’s case that prior to robbing and killing Sowambi, the two had robbed someone else.

The court heard they kidnapped and robbed a man of his Nissan Tiida, laptop and cellphone near Alice.

They had been hitch-hiking when the man stopped and offered them a lift. Once under way, Monwabisi pointed a firearm at the driver and they drove in the direction of Hogsback on a back road.

The vehicle became stuck and was abandoned.

“Qamata and Mpangele proceeded on foot in the direction of Seymour,” the court heard.

The driver had been left tied up with masking tape in his car.

In the early hours of the morning, they were again hitch-hiking and got into Sowambi’s vehicle with two other passengers.

Once the other passengers got out, Mpangele drew a firearm and ordered Sowambi to pull over.

Qamata managed to disarm the officer who attempted to fight back when he realised what was happening. He then fled.

Mpangele gave chase and a struggle ensued after he caught up with the off-duty police officer. Qamata followed them and shot and killed Sowambi.

He tendered a guilty plea saying: “[Sowambi] was wearing a police uniform and I realised that he should be in possession of his service firearm of which I managed to take possession.”

Qamata said Sowambi had run into a field of orange trees when he gave chase.

“I cocked his firearm and shot him in the head,” Qamata said.

He was found guilty and will be sentenced later this year.

State prosecuting advocate Deolin Willemse is calling for a life sentence for Sowambi’s murder.

“[Sowambi] was a law enforcement officer performing his functions, although off duty,” Willemse argued.

Qamata will be sentenced on September 16 while a trial date will be arranged for Mpangele on September 22. — siyab@dispatch.co.za