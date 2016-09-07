UPDATE: Man’s body finally collected after 12 hours

The body of a 45-year-old Wild Coast Jikeleza farmworker which was left uncollected for over 12 hours was finally fetched at 10pm last night.

The ambulance which was called at 8am to attend to a sick Xolani Gunya only arrived at 2.45pm when he was already dead. The ambulance then left him behind.

Police also refused to take responsibility for the collection of the body citing the man died of natural causes without even going to the scene and despite people telling them that they were suspecting poisoning.

The body was collected thanks to Eastern Cape government spokesman Sizwe Kupelo who once again went beyond his call of duty last night by dispatching state pathologists at 8.30pm.

Police have now opened an inquest docket. Farmowner Mchelle Dickerson confirmed the removal of the body. ” The police came in here first with the station commander and started taking photographs, they went to the N2 to fetch the pathologists from East London. The police were very helpful last night. Someone must have talked to them”. The scene was cleared by 11pm, Dickerson said.