UPDATE: Man’s body finally collected after 12 hours

By Malibongwe Dayimani -

The body of a 45-year-old Wild Coast Jikeleza farmworker which was left uncollected for over 12 hours was finally fetched at 10pm last night.

A corpse of a 45 year old farm worker who collapsed and died at work was left lying for over 8 hours at Thornvalley farm Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
A corpse of a 45 year old farm worker who collapsed and died at work was left lying for over 8 hours at Thornvalley farm Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

The ambulance which was called at 8am to attend to a sick Xolani Gunya only arrived at 2.45pm  when he was already dead. The ambulance then left him behind.

Police also refused to take responsibility for the collection of the body citing the man died of natural causes without even going to the scene and despite people telling them that they were suspecting poisoning.

The body was collected thanks to Eastern Cape government spokesman Sizwe Kupelo who once again went beyond his call of duty last night by dispatching state pathologists at 8.30pm.

Police have now opened an inquest docket. Farmowner Mchelle Dickerson confirmed the removal of the body. ” The police came in here first with the station commander and started taking photographs, they went to the N2 to fetch the pathologists from East London. The police were very helpful last night. Someone must have talked to them”. The scene was cleared by 11pm, Dickerson said.

Police shrug off removal of body

Recommended

A corpse of a 45 year old farm worker who collapsed and died at work was left lying for over 8 hours at Thornvalley farm Picture: SINO MAJANGAZAPolice shrug off removal of body The body of a King William's Town man lies unattended for hoursBody of EC man allegedly killed by cops lies uncollected for hours The decomposed body of a man has been found in an East London suburbDecomposed body of man found in bush AD BURDEN: A forensic team carries the body of a man that washed up at Blue Lagoon beach yesterdayPicture: SIBONGILE NGALWABody washes up at Nahoon River mouth

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Have your say