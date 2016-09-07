Zwelitsha schoolgirl believed abducted, police investigating

A 17-year-old Zwelitsha girl is believed to have been abducted after she sent a panic WhatsApp message to her father’s fiancé informing her that the taxi she hitched from King William’s Town to Zwelitsha took a different turn, speeding towards Bhisho.

1 of 2

The message was the last time the family heard from Lindokuhle Mavuka and her cellphone has since been off since Monday evening.

This happened after Mavuka was sent on an errand by her grandmother, Elizabeth Mlandu, 67, to draw her pension money from the bank in King William’s Town.

Family and friends have been calling her frantically on her cellphone, hoping to hear she was okay. The person who received the message, Vuyolwethu Mpasi, said: “We’ve been calling day and night ever since that WhatsApp message but we can’t get through because the phone has been off since 7.53pm on Monday.”

The family has opened a case of abduction with the King William’s Town police. Police spokeswoman Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that a kidnapping case had been opened.

– MORE IN THE DISPATCH TOMORROW