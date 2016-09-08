BCM’s tap water red flag

A quarter of Buffalo City Metro’s drinking water monitoring sites sampled earlier this year failed critical quality tests, placing thousands of residents’ health at risk.

This was revealed in four different drinking water quality reports tabled before council last week.

The metro recorded 21 “red” sites in January, 38 in February, 28 in March and 25 in April.

There are approximately 153 monitoring sites but the metro did not test all of them over the four months. In January 114 were sampled, 103 in February, 113 in March and 100 in April.

Provincial department of water and sanitation director for water regulation and use, Andrew Lucas, said red “means there is a general concern and a health risk that we need to focus on”.

Lucas said the department was aware that BCM had challenges in rural areas when it came to compliance.

He said there were currently no major problems in urban areas.

Metro spokesman Sibusiso Cindi said the metro’s department of water submitted reports “on a monthly basis” but did not explain why the crucial January, February, March and April reports indicating the failures were only submitted to council last week.

Outstanding reports from May were yet to be tabled before council.

Although the metro did record “green” which means “acceptable” results from the majority of their monitoring sites, a number recorded “yellow” (needs attention).

However, of concern was that the reports showed that water sampled from the following hospital monitoring sites returned “red” results:

lEast London Private hospital tap;

lFrere Hospital tap;

lLife Beacon Bay hospital tap; and

lGrey Hospital tap.

Monitoring sites at Abbotsford Primary School, Kuyasa High School, Stirling High School and unidentified schools in Baysville and Sweetwaters were also found to be non-compliant during this period.

Samples taken from the Kaysers Beach and Needs Camp reservoir monitoring sites recorded “red” results for all four months.

They were followed by Kidds Beach and Ncera reservoirs, which were shown to have failed three of the four months.

The reports also showed unsafe drinking water results were recorded at an East London Aquarium tap, Orient Beach tap, Alexandria Country Club, and at two popular takeaways.

The Fort Glamorgan and King William’s Town prisons were also highlighted in the reports.

Asked what the implications of the findings were for the thousands of metro residents exposed to the water, Cindi said: “The risk of illness from consuming drinking water where the bacterial count exceeds national guideline limits as outlined in SANS 241-1:2015 is dependent on the extent of exposure to the contaminated water and the bacterial quality of the water consumed.”

He said the Eschericia coli (E coli) limits from 1 to 20 counts per 100 millilitres could correspond to a slight risk of infectious disease transmission.

“With E coli counts greater than 20 counts per 100ml there is increasing risk of infectious disease transmission, and as bacterial counts increase the amount of water ingested required to cause infection decreases.

“As a result, it is standard procedure that all bacterial failures detected in the drinking water supply are immediately reported to relevant BCM officials in the water department for remedial action to resolve the issue.”

Cindi said in the event of a bacterial water quality failure being detected, the water department is immediately notified and BCM officials are tasked with carrying out remedial measures including an investigation of the incident and re-chlorination.

Chlorine is a chemical added to water to sterilise it and make it safe for drinking purposes.

“According to the requirements of SANS 241:2015, the laboratory collects and analyses a repeat water sample from the affected site, typically within 1–2 days of the original failure.

“If the repeat sample complies with SANS 241:2015 requirements, the water quality incident is considered resolved.”

However, the reports reveal that in a number of cases BCM did not know what the reason for the failure was while some reasons were attributed to low residual chlorine, an ageing filtration system at the Umzonyana water treatment works, turbidity failures exceeding the recommended limit and frequent pipe bursts in the distribution system.

Turbidity is the measure of cloudiness or muddiness of the water.

Although the reports since April are yet to be tabled in council, Cindi said: “Failures in subsequent months have reduced to 12% in May, 4% in June and 1% in July.”

The Dispatch found that some areas had been neglected when repeat samples were not collected despite the metro having detected bacterial amounts in the water.

“National guidelines require that a repeat sample is collected within seven days of a failure. Failure to collect a repeat sample may result in the failure being classified as unresolved,” acting head of BCM’s department for infrastructure services Luyanda Mbula said. — mamelag@dispatch.co.z