Bisho recruits retired professionals to help schools

By Msindisi Fengu -

Bhisho has recruited high-calibre retirees in a desperate move to improve matric results this year.

More than 100 professional retirees, who include former deputy director-general, chief directors, directors, education officials and principals have already responded to a call to mentor principals and teachers at poor performing schools in the province.

The Dispatch identified familiar faces at an induction session at Buffalo City College this morning, who include former Eastern Cape education deputy director-general Sithembele Zibi, former chief director Nosipho Skenjana and Eldred Fray.

The newspaper has learned that the 2016 class in the province didn’t do well in June this year.

Mid-year results dropped from above 50% last year to 40%, officials said.

The plan to recruit retirees is aimed at improving leadership at more than 200 poor performing schools across the province to finally obtain the 70% targeted matric pass rate this year.

