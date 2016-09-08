Call for ANC to examine its dismal poll results

The Eastern Cape ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) has called for the party’s national leaders to tap into their consciousness and “take appropriate action”.

The provincial body of the ruling party for first time after the local government elections voiced its stance on the dismal showing.

In addition, the provincial leaders also called for the party to convene a national consultative congress.

A consultative congress differs from an elective congress as no elections are held.

The call follows an intense PEC special meeting at the party’s provincial headquarters in King William’s Town on Monday.

In a statement yesterday morning, ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane said the party urgently needed to engage in “robust introspection”.

Mabuyane, in a veiled reference to the party’s national executive committee, said that even though the PEC reaffirmed the NEC decision to take collective responsibility for its weaknesses and shortcomings, the PEC also acknowledged individual actions of leaders had tainted the name and image of the party.

“It is therefore against this particular backdrop that the PEC appeals to those in leadership positions to decisively tap into their consciousness and take appropriate action.”

Mabuyane also said the party needed to embark on bold strategies to accelerate organisational renewal.

“In this regard, the PEC resolved to lobby for the convening of a national consultative conference composed of the cadres of the movement in the veterans, alliance and different sectors of society in the communities.

“The PEC conceived that the consultative conference must be seen as a moment of self-reflection and self-correction towards galvanising the ANC into a stronger liberation force of the people,” Mabuyane said.

Contacted for comment, SACP provincial spokesman Siyabonga Mdodi said the party was not aware of the call by its ally.

“If it is the case we would welcome it as we are of the firm view that we have walked this difficult road with the president characterised by the bleeding of the entire movement.

“We can’t go beyond this point. Any call for a consultative conference is welcomed by the party as it is in line with the SACP CC [Central Committee] decision which called for a non-elective consultative conference representative of the broader liberation movement.”

This comes just days after the ANCYL in the province called for a review of the party’s retirement policy.

During its PEC meeting last week, the league’s branches also called on President Jacob Zuma to step down.

League spokesman Ayongezwa Lungisa last week confirmed that 90% of more than 600 branches in attendance supported the call.

“We can also not run away from the fact that most of those in attendance, mostly sub-regional leaders, did call for President Zuma’s removal,” said Lungisa.

“We were there to look at some things in the public domain that had contributed to the decline of ANC votes across the country.

“Issues such as e-tolls in Gauteng, and the security upgrades at the president’s homestead were some of the thorny issues pinned as having cost the ANC votes.” — siphem@dispatch.co.za