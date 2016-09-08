Lock Eben Etzebeth will become the youngest player to reach 50 Test caps for the Springboks when he takes the field against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Etzebeth‚ 24‚ was named in a starting lineup for the Rugby Championship encounter that sees six changes to the squad that lost 26-24 to Argentina in Salta 11 days ago.

Tighthead Lourens Adriaanse will make his first start in place of Vincent Koch‚ who drops out of the 23 altogether‚ while the starting backline sees three changes.

Francois Hougaard returns to Test rugby for the first time since November 2014‚ coming in on the left wing in place of the injured Ruan Combrinck while Juan de Jongh and Jesse Kriel combine as centres for the first time.

Lionel Mapoe is among the reserves and Damian de Allende falls out of the squad completely as coach Allister Coetzee went for a six/two split between forwards and backs on the bench.

Hougaard‚ who has played 21 of his 35 Tests as a halfback‚ will provide scrumhalf cover.

He has also played wing 13 times with one appearance as a replacement fullback.

Lock Franco Mostert and prop Trevor Nyakane are new faces on the bench – the latter overcoming an ankle injury to make his first appearance of the Rugby Championship.

The towering Etzebeth made his Test debut as a 20-year-old in the first Test of the June series against England in 2012 and barring injury has been an ever-present in the Bok side.

He will become the 32nd South African to reach a half century of Test caps.

Since making his debut the Boks have played 53 Tests and Etzebeth has been involved in 49 of them‚ which underlines his pedigree and value to the team.

Further evidence of his importance to the Boks’ cause is that he has started 46 of his previous 49 Tests and he is playing his 27th consecutive Test.

In another noticeable milestone‚ loosehead prop Tendai Mtawarira is set to play in his 81st Test match to make him the most capped prop in Springbok history.

He will surpass the record previously held by Os du Randt.

Regarding the change in the front row‚ Coetzee said: “Lourens made a good impact when he came off the bench and we are looking for a similar impact with his inclusion in the starting team. Trevor is fully fit again and he offers us the option of playing on either side of the scrum.”

Hougaard’s versatility is also a positive aspect for the Boks‚ who are desperate to stay in the hunt for the Rugby Championship despite losing to the Pumas. Hougaard also brings valuable experience.

Coetzee said Australia’s ability to hold onto the ball through long spells meant the Springbok defence would have to be patient and solid.

De Jongh’s presence is vital in organising what has been a porous Bok defence during the tournament as they develop their system under new defence coach Chean Roux.

“The Wallabies are known for their ability to hold onto the ball for long phases‚ so we are preparing ourselves to make a lot of tackles and to be organised on defence.

“Our bench made a real impact in each match this season. After looking at the Australia versus New Zealand matches‚ we realise the physical intensity of the forward exchanges‚ and that’s why we feel a fresh tight five can sustain the physical intensity.”— TMG Digital