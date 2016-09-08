Masualle urges radical action to speed up service delivery

The public is fast losing patience with the poor service delivery and radical action must be taken to “speed up service deliveries and improve efficiencies”.

Addressing seven government unions and all the heads of departments, in Bhisho, Eastern Cape premier Phumullo Masualle decried the province being referred to as a “Cinderella province”. This is a “national reference (Cinderella province) for all the negative things in public service”.

Masualle told his administrators to heed the recent local government elections results. “The public has demonstrated on August 3rd that, they are tired of the slow space , nonchalant approach, disrespect and arrogant attitude to the public and service delivery.”

The province has garnered a reputation for ”poor matric results as well as the inability to spend money and complete infrastructural projects on time”, he said.

In a statement provincial government spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the “Premier has called on his managers to act decisively against lazy, disrespectful, weak and indecisive managers “.​ ­ — DDR