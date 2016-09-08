A woman has been arrested in Kwazakhele‚ in Port Elizabeth‚ after she allegedly abducted three siblings on Wednesday night.

The three children‚ two boys and a girl aged between four and seven‚ have been rescued and are back in the care of their mother.

Angry residents confronted the woman in Stacey Street‚ Kwazakhele at about 7.30am on Thursday.

Police said suspicions were raised when residents‚ who had been searching for the children since their disappearance on Wednesday night‚ confronted the woman after hearing the children screaming.

A tussle ensued‚ police were called and the woman was arrested.

The woman is now being held at the Kwazakhele police station where she is being interrogated.

The incident follows a mob attack on a man who allegedly attacked a high school pupil on her way to school on Wednesday morning. The man was taken to hospital for treatment and a decision was to be made whether he would be charged with attempted rape or indecent assault.

In another incident at the weekend‚ seven-year-old Sonia Payi was abducted in New Brighton. Her body was found near Struanway on Monday afternoon.

Police say there is no connection between the incidents at this stage. — TMG Digital/The Herald