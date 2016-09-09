Bhisho ordered to pay millions

Premier Phumulo Masualle has instructed all departments to pay millions of rands worth of benefits due to thousands of civil servants “once and for all”.

The issue of outstanding benefits such as performance management and development systems (PMDS) increases have been dragging for years.

This follows the amalgamation of Ciskei and Transkei with the old Cape Province, resulting in missing personnel information which culminated in incorrect records of service for thousands of Bhisho employees.

In 2012 alone, the Masualle-led government gave the health department a whopping R191-million to settle some of the overdue human resources-related amounts to current and former employees.

Masualle was locked in a heated meeting with union leaders at the East London Independent Development Zone (IDZ) yesterday, to address several labour- related issues including PMDS.

Accounting officers of all the various government departments including acting head of education Sizwe Netshilaphala; social development’s Stanley Khanyile and treasury’s Daluhlanga Majeke were also in attendance.

Provincial government spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said: “The premier has given a directive to all departments to deal with all the human resources outstanding pay-outs once and for all.”

Kupelo said the premier was concerned that the same issue continued to be on the agenda every time when he engaged unions, even though the matter had been resolved.

“There were resolutions but they were not implemented across the board and this has continued to be a thorny issue between unions and government,” Kupelo added.

Nehawu yesterday appealed to the premier to look into “the excessive use” of lawyers and consultants by provincial government departments.

Netshilaphala said her department was being forced to turn to consultants as the institutional organogram did not provide for some services.

She called for a review of such organograms to bridge the gap and eliminate use of consultants.

Masualle said drastic action was needed to speed up service delivery and efficiency.

The premier singled out the province’s poor matric performance last year, as well as the education’s failure to spend more than R500-million earmarked for the building of schools and improvement of sanitation services.

He also lashed out at the poor state of some of the province’s municipalities.

Said Kupelo: “It is totally unacceptable that we still see water leakages and sewage spillage being left unattended for days, weeks, if not months on end in our municipalities.”

Masualle stated that the outcomes of the August 3 local elections confirmed that “people are tired of the slow-paced service delivery, and the disrespectful and arrogant attitude of civil servants to members of the public.”

He was referring to the loss of control of historically ANC-led municipalities such as Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Kouga, Tshwane, and the City of Johannesburg to opposition parties.

The premier also called on all accounting officers “to act decisively against lazy, disrespectful and indecisive managers”.