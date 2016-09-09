Eastern Cape ANC backs free varsity plan

The Eastern Cape ANC has thrown its weight behind the free education campaign, saying they would lobby for “reprioritisation of state financial resources” to cater for poor students enrolled for junior degrees.

Provincial ANC spokesman Mlibo Qoboshiyane revealed yesterday this had been agreed upon at an extended ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting this week.

He said the state needed to redirect funds to cater for those who could not afford to pay for higher education tuition.

Qoboshiyane said free education for the poor was an ANC policy, “which now needs to be implemented”.

“The PEC reaffirmed that there must be a decisive implementation of ANC decisions on implementing free higher education for the poor.

“The PEC believes there must be a serious reprioritisation of financial resources to cater for a sustainable free education,” said Qoboshiyane.

He said, going forward, the issue of free education “can never be underestimated anymore”.

“If education is an apex programme, it must then find expression in policies of our own government. It is incumbent upon all those in authority to help the situation by saying we can sacrifice this for the benefit of education.

“We are saying all deserving students must be provided with free education up until they complete their first or junior degree,” said Qoboshiyane.

Earlier this year, classes were disrupted in almost all the country’s institutions of higher learning by students demanding free education for all.

Their protest action, dubbed the #FeesMustFall campaign, saw thousand of students even going as far as parliament to demand no-fee tertiary institutions.

Just this week, a law library at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Howard campus was torched during a new wave of protest.

In January, a commission of inquiry into the feasibility of free higher education was appointed after pressure from students.

Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande previously said tuition-free universities were unlikely to become a reality in SA.

Earlier this year, Nzimande said government had made huge strides in providing funding to university students and would continue to fund the studies of poor students, but ruled out the idea of free tertiary education.

“We can’t have a system with no fees. Those who can pay, must pay. A country like ours can’t afford to have free higher education for all,” Nzimande said at the time.

This week a war of words erupted between the ANC Youth League and its ally, the Young Communist League (YCL), over the provision of free education.

Both leagues wrote open letters, with the youth league blaming Nzimande for failure to implement free education, while YCL placed the blame squarely on president Jacob Zuma’s doorstep.

Youth league secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza wrote to Nzimande, demanding that he urgently attend to the issue of free education.

“I can see that all the private discussions we have had [with you] around free education for the poor and 0% fee increase, are not bearing fruits.

“The situation is dire while institutions are burning,” Nzuza wrote.

YCL’s national secretary Mluleki Dlelanga quickly came in to defend Nzimande and shifted the blame to Zuma.

“President you were elected in the watershed congress which resolved on free quality education for the poor.

“However we will remember you as a president who failed to deliver that.

“If there is anyone to blame, it must be yourself comrade president together with your collective,” wrote Dlelanga. — asandan@dispatch.co.za