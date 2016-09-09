FC Buffalo dare not run out of ideas in opener

Will the ABC Motsepe League 2016-17 usher in the resurgence of East London’s FC Buffalo?

The answer to this question will be known only in May next year when the season comes to an end.

But Buffalo’s campaign starts tonight when they welcome Young Ideas at the Jan Smuts Stadium at 6pm.

Buffalo, once a very promising club in the second division, have very average in recent years if not mediocre.

And an opener against Ideas will not be an easy one if the last season’s finishing spirit by the visitors is anything to go by.

Buffalo last won the league championship in the 2010-11 season.

After five seasons of below-par display, it looks like things will not change even this season.

In a shocking revelation yesterday, Buffalo mentor William Mugeyi revealed that they only started pre-season last week.

A week worth of preparation for a marathon campaign will never be enough to win the title, it can only be a recipe for a disastrous season.

The East London outfit are no strangers to chaos in recent year, the chopping and changing and non-payment of players have been but some of the things that resulted in Buffalo not even coming close to competing for the title in the past two seasons.

Mugeyi said: “Our preparations started only last week and that is not a good situation to be in.

“We were taken by surprise that the league was starting this week hence we started late and for us everything is upside down from players and everything else you can think of.”

It seems Ideas will pick up an easy three points away from home with their opponents’ club affair in tatters as they are.

Elsewhere in the Motsepe League tonight, EC Bees will welcome Mthatha City at the Bhisho Stadium at 6pm.

In this encounter, the odds are stacked against City while many expect Bees to cruise to victory but with this being the opening match for the season for both, the match may well swing either way.

Defending champions Tornado will visit league rookies Callies FC in Port Elizabeth for an encounter scheduled for 7pm tonight. Also in PE, Morning Stars host Future Tigers at Zwide Stadium 6pm while Highbury welcome Matta Milan at the Gelvandale Stadium an hour later.

Swartkops Valley United Brothers (Subs) take on Zimbane Killers at 6pm whereas tomorrow Matatiele Professionals collide with Lion City at Thandanani Stadium at 3pm while Walter Sisulu University square up against newly promoted City Lads at the institution’s Ibika Campus in Butterworth.