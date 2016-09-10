Development of the heritage site disputed

By Msindisi Fengu -

A prison term of up to six months may be imposed on any individual found guilty of building on a heritage site without approval.

This is according to the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) spokesman Eric Radzilani.

mvezo ragout

It was recently revealed a fall-out between Nelson Mandela Museum management and the late president’s grandson, Mandla Mandela, was on the rights to build on the Mvezo site.

The museum, according to a report tabled by Department of Arts and Culture (DAC) officials in parliament recently, had been granted permission to build on the site by the Sitebe Tribal Authority. Permission to occupy the site for both planning and building purposes was obtained from the provincial department of land affairs.

The DAC’s report states that Mandela, who is the Chief of Mvezo, was of the view that the museum and SAHRA had no legal authority over development of the Mvezo site.

According to the report, SAHRA, as the authority responsible for issuing relevant permits, had instructed the museum to cease development at Mvezo as no permit had been issued and the development was viewed as unlawful.

Officials from the Eastern Cape Heritage Resources Agency (ECHRA) referred questions on Mvezo to SAHRA.

Attempts to get confirmation from the provincial body on whether Mandela was granted a permit to develop the Mvezo site were unsuccessful. — msindisif@dispatch.co.za/bonganif@dispatch.co.za

Recommended

screen-shot-2016-09-10-at-8-50-03-am-copyMandela museum site ‘land grab’ STILL EVOLVING: Qunu’s Nelson Mandela Museum spokeswoman Nokuzola Tetani disputed claims by Mandla Mandela that the open-air museum has failed Picture: EUGENE COETZEEOpen-air museum at Mvezo no failure MAGNIFICENT: The Broster beads are under state protection at WSUHistoric Broster beadwork collection unveiled HONOURING THE MEMORY: President Jacob Zuma lays a wreath at the grave of the late SACP and ANC leader Chris Hani at Memorial Park in Boksburg yesterday Piicture: GCISZuma declares Hani memorial heritage site

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Have your say