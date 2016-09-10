Mthatha store shootout

Ten people including an eight-year-old child escaped unharmed after being held hostage by three robbers at a retail store in Mthatha.

The incident took place at the Exact store in Sutherland Street at about 5pm on Thursday as it was preparing to close.

Six employees and four customers were frog-marched to a back office of the clothing store where their hands were tied.

Thanks to the swift action of Mthatha police they escaped unharmed after a fierce gun-exchange which left one of the alleged robbers dead.

One of the hostages said the men walked into the store and one showed the manager his firearm and ordered him and five employees to go to the manager’s office. The customers, including the eight-year-old, were also taken to the office with their hands tied.

A hostage said the men allegedly took cellphones in the display cabinet at the store and ordered the manager, himself and another person to lie down.

“I saw a pair of police boots and looked up and suddenly one of the [alleged] robbers tried to shoot at the police and there was a tense gunfight. But none of us, the staff or the customers, were injured,” he said.

Police spokeswoman Captain Dineo Koena said the police management were happy that none of the staff members and the customers were injured.

“A man of about 35 years of age, believed to be one of the alleged robbers, was fatally wounded in a gun battle with police. Three pistols were confiscated and two men aged 30 and 44 arrested,” said Koena.

Police found 31 rounds of ammunition from the men’s firearms. One of the people held hostage praised the police for the swift action. Although still traumatised, he said the police’s response time to the scene saved their lives.

“I could not believe it, as the police were there within three minutes in full force and acted with precision in arresting the armed gang and freeing us,” said the man who would not give his name, fearing for his life and that of his family.

When the Dispatch arrived at the scene SAPS police units including Hawks and King Sabata Dalindyebo law-enforcement officers as well as the Independent Investigative Police Directorate investigators were present. — lulamilef@dispatch.co.za