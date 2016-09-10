Three up for EC judge posts

Three candidates have been short-listed for the two vacant positions for judges in the Eastern Cape.

The Judicial Services Commission has released the names of 40 candidates who will be interviewed next month for the position of judges nationwide.

The Eastern Cape has positions available for the Bhisho and Port Elizabeth divisions. Thembekile Malusi and advocates Elizabeth Crouse and Bantubonke Tokota SC have been short-listed for the province.

Enzo Meyers of the East London and Mdantsane Attorneys Association said while they did not nominate anyone for the positions, they supported Malusi.

“We know Mr Malusi as a capable and competent attorney in East London. He will make a very good contribution to the bench.”

For the 19 vacancies available countrywide, including the constitutional court, the JSC opened nominations between July and August this year.

The interviews will be held between October 3 and 7 in Cape Town.

National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) provincial secretary Sinawo Makangela said they were supporting Malusi and Tokota.

“We believe they will administer justice without fear, favour or prejudice,” he said.

“During their acting stints, they have proved that they are fit and proper to be appointed permanently.

“As part of transformation in the judiciary, their appointment will be suitable.” — siyab@dispatch.co.za