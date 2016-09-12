Companies bring cheer to pupils

Impoverished schools in Butterworth and Nqamakwe received tons of books and educational toys as part of the annual Rally-to-Read campaign hosted by Mercedes-Benz South Africa on Saturday.

Ten schools in the respective areas were visited by representatives from various corporate companies which sponsored this year’s outreach rally.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa, Kempston Group, Telkom Foundation and Bidvest Services were among the companies that collaborated to sponsor material for the under-resourced schools in a bid to create an environment conducive to learning for the more than 3000 children at the schools.

Representatives from the corporate companies were split into five groups, with each group distributing material at two schools.

Subject advisor at the education district office in East London, Daphne Jokozela, accompanied a team during the hand-over.

“Our results have been very poor over the years, and that can be attributed to the lack of reading at our schools, which may also be due to minimal resources,” said Jokozela. “The department of education can only do so much, but it is nice to see private companies roll up their sleeves and do their part. Their efforts are much appreciated.”

Acting principal at Zanokhanya Junior Secondary School Mveleli Ncwadi said the books would inspire a culture of reading among pupils, who did not have sufficient material.

“We have 267 learners enrolled at the school from Grade R to Grade 9, and as a school we have so many challenges here and there, but it’s wonderful to know that we have other people that are thinking about us and our plight.”

Ncwadi said the reading and activity books were appreciated, and promised they would be used effectively to enhance learning.

Grade 1 pupil Athule Magulurheni said she was excited about the musical instruments and toys handed over to her school.

“I love reading and I’m happy that the reading books delivered today are actually in Xhosa, which means they were selected for us.

“But I also saw some dolls and toys, which I look forward to playing with.”

Nomvuselelo Lavisa, who has four grandchildren at the school, said parents were relieved that despite the poverty and terrible conditions at the facility, the pupils’ needs were being partly addressed by the companies.

“This kind gesture has restored the dignity of the school because although there are no windows and water at the school, our kids have been given hope that they are not forgotten.

“Their education will prevail, despite the difficult conditions at the school.”

Staff at another recipient of the programme, Mxaka Primary School in Nqamakwe, where 243 children are enrolled, expressed enthusiasm at receiving learner material for the mud school.

Nozimasa Xala, who has been principal at the school for 15 years, said the new books would add to the school’s credibility.

“We are an outstanding school because we have dedicated teachers and support from our parents, which makes our work so much easier,” said Xala.

“Having the new books and educational material will definitely encourage our kids to read more and they will be eager to play with the puzzles and broaden their minds.”