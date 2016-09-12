76-year-old rape accused makes brief court appearance

The 76-year-old Kenton-on-Sea accused of raping and sexually assaulting several young girls appeared briefly in court today.

The man, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, was arrested almost two months ago along with another man who has been charged separately with similar offences.

Although he has yet to plead, the man told magistrate Louis Muller at a previous appearance where he unsuccessfully tried to get bail, that he intended to plead not guilty to all charges.

He was remanded in custody until October 3 for further police investigation.

A handful of protesters attended today’s hearing — davidm@dispatch.co.za