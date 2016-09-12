Designers pull out all stops to wow Black Tie audience

By QAQAMBA MAGADLA and VUVU VENA

It was all lights, camera and action for models who strutted designer masterpieces at the East London Fashion Walk on Saturday night.

Held at TheVenue@Hemingways, the event, in its second year, saw fashionistas and locals brave the wet weather to see some of the province’s talented designers flaunt their creativity.

Even though the venue was not filled to capacity, the ambience and talent made up for the empty seats as cheers and feisty models warmed the room.

Some audience members also donned over-the-top outfits in keeping with the fashion show trend.

This year’s theme was Black Tie.

One of 10 designers exhibiting her work on the runway, Phindile Makhupula, said she was elated to have been part of the Fashion Walk for the second time.

“The event has grown a lot from last year. My designs are African inspired with a touch of street. I am a very cultural person and this shows in my designs,” she said.

For Makhupula, events of this nature are important for local artists and designers since they provide a showcase platform.

“There is so much talent in the Eastern Cape. I’ve wanted to be part of things like this for ever,” she said.

Audience member Miranda Beukes Zwane said it was the first time she had been to the Fashion Walk.

“The designs are spectacular. East London needs more events like these. It is a great place to network as well,” she said.

The event was staged to give a platform to designers to showcase their talents and interact with potential customers. Hopes are the now annual event will grow in status and eventually rival other national fashion shows.

Show organiser and Fashion Walk founder Siyanda Nela said he was blown away by the attendance this year.

“I think everyone who was invited came through. The designers were amazing and the show was a success.

“I wanted to give people a different experience and judging from the response, I think we pulled it off.

“I am looking forward to next year’s event; planning starts in October already. East London can expect to be blown away early next year,” said Nela.

Designers were strictly from the Eastern Cape and selected through an application and elimination process.

The event was sponsored by Buffalo City Metro’s Local Economic Development department and Jameson Select Reserve. — qaqambam@dispatch.co.za/vuyiswav@dispatch.co.za