Fort Hare facing R50m backlogs

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) has infrastructure backlogs amounting to R50-million amid calls from students for management to address the decaying water system at the main campus.

The amount was revealed in a report tabled by UFH vice-chancellor Dr Mvuyo Tom to a parliamentary committee on higher education and training on Wednesday last week.

Some of the infrastructure backlogs include a bulk water infrastructure upgrade and the erection of a perimeter fence for the main campus in Alice.

Yesterday Tom said the infrastructure backlogs emanated from the previous cycle which started in 2013 and ended in 2015.

The design for the bulk water upgrades was completed and a tender process was underway.

“This has been advertised and is to be implemented before the end of 2016 [and] fencing of the Alice campus and installation of security infrastructure is to be implemented probably beginning 2017.

“It was delayed by procurement processes and the costs, which exceeded initial budget,” Tom said.

The university has purchased carbon dioxide equipment for bio-chemistry and microbiology laboratories and an amount of R8-million has already been spent.

Students have raised issues relating to water challenges at the Alice campus and of decaying infrastructure at the historic university’s main campus.

This year, electricity constantly tripped at the main campus, disrupting the registration process.

According to Tom’s report, students demanded management:

lExpand existing libraries and laboratories or build additional ones;

lBuild more lecture theatres and refurbish existing ones;

lProvide books and library materials;

lRenovate sporting facilities; and

lProvide shuttle services for off-campus residences.

Tom told the committee that in their response to these demands, management indicated to students there were plans to build a new library in East London last year.

However, there was no funding for the extension of the library in Alice and the building of more laboratories.

There was also no funding to build additional lecture theatres, to refurbish lecture theatres and to address the shortage of books and library materials.

UFH Student Representative Council (SRC) academic affairs officer Luxolo Nqala said the SRC has been at the forefront of fights to provide infrastructure for students.