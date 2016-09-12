Mandela museum no-go for stakeholder tour trip

A tour group on a trip aimed at raising awareness of museums and historical sites of political significance in the Eastern Cape, were unable to visit Mvezo or the Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha.

The group was made up of various tourism stakeholders who were guests of the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) on the trip as part of Tourism Month.

ECPTA trade and exhibitions manager Susan Wilson said they had invited the stakeholders to see what was on offer in their own backyard.

But the group was unable to enter the birthplace of former president Nelson Mandela in Mvezo.

The site, which has stirred up much controversy in the media recently, was closed to the public due to a battle between Mandela’s grandson Chief Mandla Mandela and the South African Heritage Resources Agency.

The tour was expected to finish at the Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha but at the sight of the tour vehicles museum staff, who have been on strike for more than a week, began to picket outside demanding better salaries.

Imonti Tours operator Velile Ndlumbini said the economy of the Eastern Cape was taking a knock as tourists were deprived of seeing the roots and homes of the legendary Nelson Mandela.

“In the Eastern Cape, we have so much to offer but we are restricted by politics and there is not enough support for the heritage sites we do have.

“Tourists claim they have been to the Mandela home. You ask them where and they tell you about Soweto.

“Other provinces are capitalising on the minimal they have and while we have everything, including his graveyard, they are not open to the public.”

The two-day expedition started with a tour of the Steve Biko Centre which boasts memoirs of the struggle icon’s life. This was followed by a visit to the East London Museum where the coelacanth is kept.

Wilson said: “Museums are the most accessible to people with disabilities which is aligned with our theme this year: ‘Tourism for all – promoting universal accessibility’.”

She said this highlighted disability issues in the context of travel and tourism while also promoting the socio-cultural, political and economic value of tourism.

The museum tour was conducted with a difference as it was held at night, making it extra adventurous for participants who were encouraged to make use of torches while viewing exhibitions.

Wilson said in a bid to keep tourism alive and exciting they often had to think of creative ways to attract tourists each year.

The tour also included a visit to the Nelson Mandela Museum in Qunu and a visit to the original Kei Bridge, which people could not cross without a permit during the apartheid era.