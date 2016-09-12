Strong winds rip apart Eastern Cape school

Teachers and pupils at an impoverished school in one of the most remote parts of Ngqeleni were left shocked when they reported for schooling this morning, only to discover that three classrooms had been blown away by strong winds on Sunday.

Parents at Nkantsini Senior Primary School in the deeply-rural Lujizweni village on the outskirts of Ngqeleni meanwhile have blamed education authorities in the province for failing to provide them with proper school buildings.

“I can’t even recall how many times we have been to Bhisho begging for a new school from the department [of education]. But they just make promises and when we go again they say we are in the department’s priority list. It’s been the same story for years now,” said school governing body deputy chairwoman Nolundi Nomandela.

Another SGB member Maskhanda Sitshisa said gale–force winds, lasting up to 30 minutes had hit Lujizweni on Sunday evening.

He however said what was puzzling was that none of the rural homesteads had been affected except for the school.

Meanwhile, school deputy principal Attilia Nqeketho said they estimated that it would cost nearly R100 000 to fix the three classrooms.