Success for EL forklift company

Tenacity and consistency have seen East London forklift entrepreneur Mark Rennie score an exciting multi-million local business deal.

On Thursday Johannesburg-based outsource experts, Goscor Lift Truck group of companies, launched a full-service East London branch.

Goscor managing director Darryl Shafto, who has been with the group since it was established in 1982, said that in two years Rennie had built up the East London operation from a three-staff outlet to a branch employing 20 staff.

The new branch had also grown to represent a significant 20% of Goscor’s national R1.5-billion, meaning the East London operation was turning over R240-million a year.

This was likely to double in size to R480-million by 2019, said Shafto.

The branch has also moved from a small 120m² site to a healthy 2000m² industrial building in Woodbrook.

The forklift or “materials handling equipment” (MHE) sector is highly competitive, but Shafto said Goscor had grown its national market share in the last five years from 9% to 22%, making it the second largest player behind Toyota Forklifts, which has 28%.

Rennie, who has been in the forklift business since starting out as an apprentice mechanic 29 years ago, said they had grown their client base to over 40 businesses in East London and the hinterland, with 140 vehicles, known as units, out working at top local firms.

Winning a Mercedes-Benz SA tender had flipped the go switch for Goscor, which now had 18 staff working fulltime at the MBSA plant.

Goscor works through MBSA’s supply chain service providers InSync Solutions and Anax Logistics.

Goscor’s brands Crown and Hubtex (Germany) Doosan (Korea) and Bendi and Taylor-Dunn (UK) were hefting a vast range of rough and delicate goods around for blue-chip companies Nestle, cash and carry chains Boxer and Rhino and the group was the preferred supplier to Spar, Pick n Pay and Makro retail corporations, said Shafto.

Shafto and Rennie felt that what set them apart was their integration strategy centred on serviced rentals.

“So many people are looking for serviced units,” said Rennie.

Shafto said 80% of the units (112) were either rented on a full-maintenance and service contract or leased (no maintenance).

“By taking full responsibility for the MEH function, we try to free our customers to focus on their core business,” said Shafto.

He said they hoped more of the big retailers would come on board in the East London-served area.

Rental customers had their units’ enormous battery packs charged and serviced 24/7.

Forklifts cost between R175000 and R2-million and can come with lead acid battery power packs a metre high to those weighing two tons.

Battery operated forklifts are necessary in work environs which are sensitive to fumes, but there were also diesel- and gas-run units working in local industry.

Six diverse models with long forks and short forks, driven standing or seated, some tall, some squat and chunky, were on display at the launch, but technical staff said the range on offer went as high as 14.

Shafto said the excellent quality of service provided by the branch had been confirmed when it was independently assessed and achieved the International Standards Organisation’s ISO 9001:2008 certification. — mikel@dispatch.co.za