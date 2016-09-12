Third armed robbery suspect held

The Hawks have arrested a third suspect in connection with the armed robbery of Rhino Cash Carry in Bizana which left four people dead.

Mandisa Yothana, 35, a former security guard at the store, made her first appearance before the Bizana Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Hawks spokeswoman Anelisa Feni said it was alleged that Yothana had played a role in the R90000 robbery by waiting nearby for the armed robbers to deliver the stolen money to her.

“She is the third suspect who has been arrested for this crime and has been charged with armed robbery,” she said.

Feni said four suspects entered the store on September 1 at about 4pm and opened fire, hitting two security guards. Both guards died in hospital.

“The suspects took approximately R90000 and fled the scene.”

Feni said the suspects were located the same day due to swift reaction from the Hawks and Bizana visible policing.

“They were found hiding in a bushy area on the outskirts of Bizana. They opened fire when they noticed the approaching police members.

“A shootout ensued and two of the four suspects were fatally wounded.”

The two survivours, Mthobisi Mfeka, 28, and Sanele Javas, 28, appeared before the Bizana Magistrate’s Court on September 3. Yothana will join them on September 19 for a formal bail application, said Feni.

lIn a separate case, five suspects will appear in the Libode Magistrate’s Court on September 14 in connection with the armed robbery of a hardware store.

The suspects were arrested by the Organised Crime wing of the Hawks for allegedly stealing R350000. The armed robbery took place on July 28.

Two of the suspects made their first appearance before the Libode Magistrate’s Court on September 8.

They are Bandile Sinda, 25, and Yandisa Mxawuka, 23. The other three are John Mthembu, 31, Khayalethu Ngqolowa, 31, and Alex Khumalo, 32, who all made their first appearance on September 7.

Feni said Mthembu, Ngqolowa and Khumalo were arrested on September 5 in Mthatha. Sinda and Mxawuka were connected to the robbery after they were arrested on August 31 by members of Libode police station for possession of unlicensed firearms.

“These suspects allegedly first held at gun point the security guard, then broke into the store through the roof, stealing approximately R350000 and two plasma televisions,” Feni said.