President Jacob Zuma has sent a message of condolence on behalf of the South African people to the government and people of Tanzania following a deadly earthquake which has resulted in the death and injury of scores of people.

The earthquake‚ which struck northwest Tanzania‚ close to Lake Victoria and the borders of Uganda and Rwanda‚ registered a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale.

In the message‚ Zuma said: “I wish to extend our condolences to H.E President John Magufuli‚ the Government and the people of Tanzania. The people of South Africa share the pain and loss of the loved ones‚ their homes and property‚ and our thoughts and prayers go out to all the affected families. We also wish the injured a speedy recovery.”