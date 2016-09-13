Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba on Tuesday announced that controversial US pastor Steven Anderson will not be permitted to visit the country.

Gigaba announced his decision on the visit at Parliament in Cape Town after receiving two petitions from the lesbian‚ gays‚ bisexual‚ transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community with more than 60 000 signatures opposing the intended visit.

“Mr Steven Anderson and members and/or associates of his church are prohibited from entering the Republic of South Africa.

“This prohibition will be implemented in terms of section 29(1)(d) of the Immigration Act‚” the minister said.

Anglican archbishop emeritus Njongonkulu Ndungane had joined the chorus of those calling on government to deny entry to Anderson‚ who has an openly anti-gay stance last week.

Ndungane made the call after Anderson went on a rant about Gigaba — which he pronounces as Jigaba — calling him a “joke” in a video broadcast.

Anderson‚ of the Faithful Word Baptist Church in the US‚ achieved notoriety when he welcomed the tragic Orlando gay nightclub shooting earlier this year as having “rid the world of 50 sodomites”.

Home Affairs said: “The basis of our work is on managing comments directed at the LGBTI community and their rights. The department has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the LGBTI community.

“Our Constitution enjoins us to recognise the injustices of our past‚ honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land‚ and heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values‚ social justice and fundamental human rights for all.”

VIDEO LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olV0jn-A4Yk

– TMG Digital