Banned Tsolekile denies guilt on assault charge

Banned former SA player Thami Tsolekile has appeared in court on a charge of assault of a minor.

The state alleged that Tsolekile manhandled and slapped a 14-year-old boy in the Cape Town suburb of Pinelands last week.

Thami Tsolekile has been mentioned amongst four cricketers banned by Cricket South Africa for attempts to fix domestic T20 matches in 2015 . (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Thami Tsolekile

Tsolekile pleaded not guilty in the Goodwood magistrate’s court on Tuesday and was ordered to appear again on October 10.

Since last month Tsolekile has been banned from cricket for 12 years for his role in the matchfixing scandal that tainted the 2015 franchise T20 competition.

Four other players‚ among them former SA player Gulam Bodi‚ who was banned for life‚ have also been punished.

Tsolekile‚ 35‚ last played a competitive match in December but sources told TMG Digital that he has landed a government job.

Tsolekile was unavailable for comment. — TMG Digital

