Court postpones “dog eating” case to next month

The separate cases involving Tyityaba nature reserve manager Karl Krull, his co-accused Siza Masentile and the two’s accusers Lwando Folokwe and Akhona Dyantyi were yesterday postponed to next month in the Komgha Magistrate’s Court.

Krull and Masentile appeared on charges of attempted murder, pointing of a firearm, assault and crimen injuria.

Folokwe and Dyantyi appeared on charges of illegal hunting.

Magistrate Michelle Pillay presided over the matter.

Neil Ristow appeared on behalf of Krull and Masentile. The two are out on R1 000 bail.

Legal Aid lawyer Samela Bula appeared on behalf of Folokwe and Dyantyi.

Both are out on warning. Prosecutor Wesley Peter-George appeared on behalf of the State on both cases.

Police spokesman Nkosikho Mzuku said the cases were postponed to October 18 for a decision by the Director of Public Prosecution in Grahamstown. The decision is whether to prosecute or not.

The cases brought the small town to a standstill with residents chanting struggle songs in support of Folokwe and Dyantyi.

Social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi was also present and was seen addressing residents who had gathered in front of the court.

She branded Krull a “killer” saying there was no better word to describe what he did to the two men.

Folokwe and Dyantyi were apprehended in the reserve by Krull and Masentile last month on suspicion of illegal hunting.

They claim Krull shot dead their two dogs, pointed his gun at them and ordered them to eat one dead dog, which they say they did.

Sihlwayi said the two men had eaten the dog for fear of their lives.