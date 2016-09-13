Ex EC teacher loses R1m in scam

A foreign national is due to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a formal bail application after he allegedly scammed a former Komani teacher out of more than R1-million of her pension money.

The Hawks last week arrested Joshua Setimba Kyebakolo, 34, in Butterworth after he allegedly defrauded the 48-year-old former teacher out of R1.1-million.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Kyebakolo is alleged to have convinced the woman to resign from her teaching post in 2014 with the promise of “cleansing” her money in order for it to multiply.

After she handed over all the money, Kyebakolo disappeared.

This is the third such case since April after the commercial crime wing of the Hawks embarked on a blitz to capture the fraudsters involved in similar scams.

Hawks spokeswoman Anelisa Feni said: “The Commercial Crime wing of the Hawks has since April 2016 embarked on a public campaign to warn the greater public about a scam which has seen civil servants conned by people purporting to be traditional healers or sangomas,” said Feni.

“The alleged traditional healer convinces the victim to resign from work in order for the ancestors of the victim to multiply their money.”

Another foreign national, Nalwanga Haawa, 36, will appear before the Queenstown Magistrate’s Court on September 30 for allegedly defrauding a 60-year-old administration clerk from Sterkstroom out of R600000.

Haawa was remanded in custody.

According to Feni, Haawa was arrested on May 13 after she was spotted by a relative of her 60-year-old victim while at an East London shopping centre.

Feni said: “The [relative] then immediately went to report the matter to members of the South African Police Service [SAPS].”

Two members from the East London’s Fleet Street police station then arrested Haawa.

“One of the members recognised the modus operandi of this case as a result of the Hawks’ public campaigns. She immediately contacted the commercial crime wing of the Hawks,” said Feni.

Haawa had allegedly posed as a traditional healer and had reportedly convinced the victim to resign from the government department he was working for.

Earlier this year the East London Regional Court sentenced Nitzar Mukasa, 36, to six years imprisonment for fraud, theft, possession of counterfeit bank notes and forgery.

Feni said Mukasa had defrauded a now 50-year-old former teacher of R550000 of her pension money. She said Mukasa, a traditional healer of the former teacher, had successfully convinced her to retire from her work with the promise that her ancestors would multiply her money. — malibongwed@dispatch.co.za