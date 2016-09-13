Motlanthe calls on SA to hold leaders ‘accountable’

Former state president Kgalema Motlanthe has said the only way to address ruling party “arrogance and deceit” is to hold leaders accountable.

Speaking at the second annual Archbishop Thabo Cecil Makgoba development trust lecture on values-based leadership at Rhodes University on Monday night, even though Motlanthe did not name anyone it was clear he was talking about current state president Jacob Zuma and other top ANC leaders.

The packed Rhodes Business School lecture was opened with a prayer by Makgoba, who said it was significant that Motlanthe was speaking on the 39th anniversary of the brutal death of Bantu Steve Biko by apartheid security police.

Although Motlanthe’s thought-provoking lecture provided the historical context for the current leadership crisis in South Africa, it was during question time that he really opened up and urged citizens to take a stand.

“If we hold those we have put into positions of leadership accountable then we will be able to address this problem of arrogance and deficit.” — davidm@dispatch.co.za