Qunu primary pupils damage school

By Mkhululi Ndamase -

Angry Qunu Primary School pupils set one classroom alight, broke several windows, damaged a fire-engine truck and pelted teachers with stones today, demanding that the school principal be fired.

Pictures: SUPPLIED

They claimed that the principal, Lucky Mhlawuli, physically abused them and acts inappropriately towards female pupils.

School governing body members and parents were left picking up books and mopping up while pupils went home.

The damage is estimated to run into hundreds of thousands of rands. The protest comes days after education MEC Mandla Makupula said vandalised schools would not be prioritised in terms of providing infrastructure

