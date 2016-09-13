Top actor inspires EL pupils, patients after kidney battle

Veteran actor and kidney failure survivor Menzi Ngubane paid two East London schools and hospitals a visit at the weekend to talk with young people and those suffering from kidney failure.

Menzi, who is one of South Africa’s most notable actors, best known for playing the role of villain Sibusiso Dlomo on soap opera Generations, suffered from kidney failure for three years.

At a time when it looked like the actor was losing the battle, he received a kidney from a matching donor in 2014.

Ngubane, 52, knows all about second chances and is keen to make the right decisions about his lifestyle.

He said he wanted to be a motivational speaker and inspire young people and thought East London would be a great place to start.

Ngubane said he was grateful for a second chance in life and although it had not been possible for him to meet his donor, he was determined to live a better life.

“Even though I couldn’t meet the person who saved my life, I’ll use his kidney wisely.

“From what I’ve been told he was an active guy who lived a healthy life. I want to do the same,” said Ngubane.

The actor visited Eric Mntonga and Masixole high schools in Mdantsane as well as Cecilia Makiwane and Frere hospitals.

Ngubane first spoke to the young pupils about good discipline and choosing friends wisely. He encouraged the youngsters to try and avoid decisions that could cripple their growth and suffocate their potential.

“Friends that do not talk about your future, their future, even a future as immediate as next year, those are not friends to take to the future.

“Friends that are yours when you have to drink or talk about girls, those are fleeting friendship that you should not invest too much time and effort in,” he said.

The talented actor was warmly welcomed back into the television industry following his recovery.

Ngubane recently joined the cast of the popular drama series, Isibaya. He is also currently playing major roles on e.tv’s Ashes to Ashes and Gold Diggers. — qaqambam@dispatch.co.za