Barring ant-gay pastor ‘a clear stand against hate and prejudice’

Preventing US pastor Steven Anderson entering South Africa is “a clear stand against hate and prejudice”‚ the Hate Crimes Working Group (HCWG) said on Wednesday.

The HCWG said it “applauds” Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba’s decision on Tuesday “to prohibit Anderson and his associates” and said it “strengthens South Africa’s commitment to building a just and humane society where dignity‚ respect and equality are afforded to all”.

“The views of a visitor like Anderson‚ whose abhorrent rants have denigrated women and Africans and are homophobic and anti-Semitic in nature‚ would only serve to damage social cohesion‚ create division and promote ignorance in South Africa‚” a statement from the HCWG‚ a network of civil society organisations‚ said.

“We wish to thank the Department of Home Affairs‚ and the South African government‚ for taking the concerns of civil society‚ the LGBTI and other communities into consideration in this matter.”

“We sincerely hope that this decision is a positive step towards greater progress on the issues of hate crimes awareness‚ education and legislation in South Africa. The HCWG looks forward to engaging with government further in combating hate in our country‚ in particular in the promulgation of a Hate Crimes Bill.”- TMG Digital

