Cambridge assistant bursar in court over R2m fraud charge

Money meant for matric jackets, prefects’ camps and annual photographs at Cambridge High School was allegedly stolen by an assistant bursar over a period of five years.

Merle Laity appeared in the East London Regional Court yesterday facing eight counts of theft and one of fraud. She pleaded not guilty.

Laity was the assistant to disgraced bursar Maria “Gerda” de Wet, who stole almost R3-million from the school. De Wet pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.

De Wet had insisted in court she was not the only one who benefited unlawfully from school funds.

Chartered accountant and chair of finance at Cambridge High, Andrew Whitaker, yesterday took the stand testifying how it was found that Laity was allegedly siphoning off from the school’s bank account.

“The school had a loan with FNB and in March 2009 Mrs de Wet went to the principal asking that the loan be extended because the school was running out of money for day-to-day expenses and salaries.

“The principal told me this and I said we should get auditors to come in. They came on the second day of the second term of that year,” Whitaker added..

“A month later the auditors called a meeting saying there was irregular expenditure.

“I investigated and charges were laid against Mrs De Wet. Towards the end of the second term more irregularities were discovered that pointed to Mrs Laity and then she was involved in a car crash.”

Magistrate Deon Rossouw heard that Laity was responsible for receiving the money and preparing it for banking.

Whitaker said the school was running two financial systems – a computerised accounting one for the school fees and a manual cash book system.

“We found receipt books showing monies that were received and never banked. I would have thought that everything would be done through the computerised system.

“I think the manual system was to bypass the computerised system. After the fraud was discovered, everything was moved to the computerised system,” he added.

Of the eight counts of theft presented to court, state advocate Clint Jacobs said Laity “unlawfully and intentionally caused a general shortage” of R1914203.

Whitaker revealed that in 2007, R34000 was moved from one school account to another so that matric jackets could be paid.

“The money paid by the pupils was never banked as it should have been,” Whitaker said.

Despite the school being entitled to 15% of the proceeds from photographs, the money paid in by pupils for their photographs was not banked either.

The trial continues today.