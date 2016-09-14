Cops on the lookout for gunmen in taxi driver killing

By Zwanga Mukhuthu -

Two unknown men are still at large following the killing of an East London taxi driver on Thursday afternoon.

screen-shot-2014-11-07-at-8-42

East London police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said the 65-year-old man was shot dead in Needs Camp at 3pm.

Mqala said the shooting took place on the main road between Zwelitsha and East London.

Mqala said the driver died on the scene. A case of murder is being investigated.

“There is no arrest as of yet. The docket has been forwarded to members of the Organised Crimes unit,”  Mqala said.

 

Recommended

The body of a man who was shot dead by the police on Saturday morning in a village outside King William's Town. Picture: ZWANGA MUKHUTHUNew death as cops probe killing Police and Foensics asses the body of a new born baby girl who was found dead and dumped in the public toilets in the East London CBD yesterday afternoon.picture: STEPHANIE LLOYD.Cops hunt for mom after newborn baby girl’s death Another taxi driver gunned down in taxi violence XOLANI MAPUMAKilling of taxi boss sparks fear of war

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Have your say