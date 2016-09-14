Cops on the lookout for gunmen in taxi driver killing

Two unknown men are still at large following the killing of an East London taxi driver on Thursday afternoon.

East London police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said the 65-year-old man was shot dead in Needs Camp at 3pm.

Mqala said the shooting took place on the main road between Zwelitsha and East London.

Mqala said the driver died on the scene. A case of murder is being investigated.

“There is no arrest as of yet. The docket has been forwarded to members of the Organised Crimes unit,” Mqala said.