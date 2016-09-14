Court hears businessman stabbed about 50 times

Claims by a Port Alfred tavern owner that he acted in self defence when he allegedly stabbed a local businessman to death were thrown a curveball this morning when it emerged Noel Maddocks had been stabbed almost 50 times.

A post mortem report by Dr Stuart Dwyer detailing the extent of the injuries to Maddocks was read to magistrate Xolile Dlusisa by prosecutor Johan Carstens this morning.

The report said Maddocks had been stabbed 44 times all over his body. He also had five other defensive wounds on his hands.

The popular businessman was killed at the house of Donile’s ex girlfriend, Pia Roser, three weeks after she allegedly broke up with the Nelson Mandela Township (Nemato) tavern owner.

An affidavit from Roser was read to the court.

In it, she explained she had been in a relationship with Donile for several years but had broken it off after he assualted for the second time weeks before Maddocks was murdered.

Roser said she feared for her life if he was released on bail.

The court also heard Donile had four previous assault convictions from incidents that had happened at his tavern since 2004, as well as an outstanding murder case that had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision.

The bail application is continuing this morning.