Four Germans jet in to savour a taste of South Africa’s braai culture

Four Germans have flown to South Africa to get a close experience of a South African braai.

The so-called “German Grillmeisters” were invited by South African Tourism to savour a unique piece of exquisite South African heritage – ’n stuk van boerewors.

They joined the third annual National Braai Tour which is slowly smoking and sizzling it’s way up the coast from the southern tip of the Cape Peninsular to the Eastern Cape.

Marco Schmidbauer said they wanted to get their hands on the tongs and heads around the spirit of braaing and then take it back to Germany where the fine art of braaing is taking off.

“Braaing is really starting to become popular in Germany and we thought this would be a great way to influence that growing culture and show other Germans that braaing is fun and cool,” said Schmidbauer.

Markus Kaufer said he was blown away by the beautiful landscapes and really enjoyed the drive from Swellendam through the Tradouw Pass, one of 13 constructed by Thomas Bain, on the way to Calitzdorp.

“The landscapes are amazing. We saw so many animals from different types of buck to zebras and apes. We have been really having a good time,” said Kaufer.

The tour went through Barrydale along Route 62 to the Calitzdorp Spa and then on to Oudtshoorn, stopping off at the popular Cango caves.

Last night it reached Wilderness where fires were set up at Ebb & Flow rest camp.

The party has already visited Cape Agulhas and the Kam’Bati River Resort outside Swellendam and Calitzdorp, the “port capital” of South Africa.

Along the way there were roadside braais, giant milkshakes and new friends coming together around the fire.

Jan Braai, the man behind the tour and the national braai day initiative, told the Dispatch: “My highlight so far, and I know it’s only day four and some cool stuff is bound to happen, is to be interviewed by the Daily Dispatch!

“The point of this tour is to rally support and unite 50 million people around fires come 24 September. We cannot do that without the media.”

Today it’s on to Keurboomstrand, Port Elizabeth and the final destination of Addo Elephant National Park. — ziphon@dispatch.co.za